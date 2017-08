Bob Fass has been a radio host on WBAI since 1963, often taking calls from strangers late at night. One night at 3 a.m. in 1971, a man called into his show facing a literally life-or-death dilemma. Sean Cole has the story.We received the audio from this story from the documentary Radio Unnameable. It's streaming on Amazon and iTunes , or you can buy the DVD with lots of extras . (23 minutes)