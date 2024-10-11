A Little Bit of Power
So much of the fight for the presidency is coming down to battles for small slices of voters who can help throw swing states to one candidate or another. Abbas Alawieh, a leader in the Uncommitted movement, grapples with how to get his voters the thing they want.View episode details
51 Days
Chen Almog-Goldstein tells the story of life as a hostage in Gaza.
Stuck in the Middle
People caught in limbo, using ingenuity and guile to try to get themselves out.
My Senior Year
One kid comes to America as an exchange student and commits herself to the senior year experience.
