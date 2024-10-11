This Week: 843
October 11, 2024

A Little Bit of Power

A man sits in a in a theater seat in the midst of other people.

Abbas Alawieh, co-founder of the Uncommitted Movement, sits with fellow Michigan delegates at the DNC in Chicago on August 19, 2024. Photo: Nick Oxford for The Washington Post via Getty Images

So much of the fight for the presidency is coming down to battles for small slices of voters who can help throw swing states to one candidate or another. Abbas Alawieh, a leader in the Uncommitted movement, grapples with how to get his voters the thing they want.

