233
March 7, 2003

Starting From Scratch

Stories of people starting over, sometimes because they want to, other times because they have to.

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Host Ira Glass talks to Jorge Just, who thought he'd started over successfully. He'd moved to New York, found an apartment that everyone told him was a great deal, things were looking good. Then a reality television show visited his building. (8 minutes)

Act Two

Making Money The Old Fashioned Way

By

Mary Beth Kirchner

Mary Beth Kirchner documents one day in the life of a hustler named Joe, who wakes up every morning broke, hustles as much as $10,000 during the day and then loses most of it by the time he goes to bed. What it's like to start from scratch every day of your life. Some of the funding for this story came from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Radio Fund. (18 minutes)

