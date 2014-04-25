523
April 25, 2014

Death and Taxes

It is a peculiar feeling to know with certainty that something big is about to happen to you. This week, we watch people go right up to the edge of inevitable change.

Daniel Arnold

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

When you're a preteen, you walk around every day with the knowledge that your body is about to change. You don’t know exactly when or how. All you know is that it will happen and you will come out the other side a different person. We hear from kids who are reluctantly facing puberty any minute now. (4 minutes)

Act One

Death

By

Nancy Updike

Producer Nancy Updike takes some personal questions about death and dying to a place where they're happening all the time. (36 minutes)

