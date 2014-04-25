Death and Taxes

It is a peculiar feeling to know with certainty that something big is about to happen to you. This week, we watch people go right up to the edge of inevitable change.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
When you're a preteen, you walk around every day with the knowledge that your body is about to change. You don’t know exactly when or how. All you know is that it will happen and you will come out the other side a different person. We hear from kids who are reluctantly facing puberty any minute now. (4 minutes)
Death
Producer Nancy Updike takes some personal questions about death and dying to a place where they're happening all the time. (36 minutes)
Taxes
Al Drucker used to work for the IRS doing tax enforcement. One thing he found really helpful in the job was when someone from the public would give a tip on who he should look into. So when Al retired from the IRS five years ago, he created a website where you can anonymously rat out your neighbors, exes, and friends to the IRS. (13 minutes)