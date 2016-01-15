577
January 15, 2016

Something Only I Can See

When you’re the only one who can see something, sometimes it feels like you’re in on a special secret. The hard part is getting anyone to believe your secret is real. This week, people trying to show others what they see—including a woman with muscular dystrophy who believes she has the same condition as an Olympic athlete.

Side-by-side comparison of Priscilla Lopes-Schliep and Jill Viles from Jill’s packet that she sent to David Epstein. 

left photo: Graham Hughes/AP; right photo: courtesy Jill Viles

Prologue

Ira asks Jeff Emtman to do the impossible—describe the indescribable color he sees in his left eye. (5 minutes)

Jeff Emtman is the host of the podcast Here Be Monsters.

By

Ira Glass
Act Two

Mom Jokes

Producer Nancy Updike speaks with comedian Tig Notaro about her mother-in-law, Carol. Carol came up with a joke that is only funny to one person—herself. But she loved it so much, Tig had to have her perform it onstage. (9 minutes)

Tig Notaro’s new podcast is Handsome.

By

Tig Notaro
Nancy Updike

