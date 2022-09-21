Setting the Record Straight

Lilly Sullivan talks with former science reporter, Kelsey Padget, who’s on a mission to disabuse the world of its incorrect assumptions about an allegedly murderous creature: the black widow spider. (10 minutes)

Kelsey Padgett will be hosting an upcoming weekly podcast about big history rivalries and gossipy petty feuds. Dr. Catherine Scott, who helped with research for this story, has a blog called Spider Bytes about black widow behavior and misinformation.