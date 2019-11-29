Digging Up the Bones 

There's a lot that can be gained from unearthing the past -- learning about oneself, learning about others. But, it doesn't always go how you'd expect.
Prologue
Host Ira talks with producer Emanuele Berry about the man who tried to find one of history’s -- and literature’s -- most storied cities. (8 minutes)
Family Plot
Producer Lina Misitzis travels to Greece with her family to exhume the bones of her dead grandmother. (20 minutes)
Next of Kindle
After his mother passes, a man unearths her book collection… and is surprised. (6 1/2 minutes)
Song:
A Curious Bone
David Kestenbaum tells the story of a man on the verge of one of the greatest scientific discoveries of all time … right on the verge. (4 minutes)
Revision Quest
In her forties, Jill Ciment wrote about the love of her life. Twenty years later, she’s writing something new about the exact same thing. (15 minutes)