689
December 6, 2019

Digging Up the Bones 

There's a lot that can be gained from unearthing the past -- learning about oneself, learning about others. But, it doesn't always go how you'd expect.

Ping Zhu

Prologue

Prologue

Host Ira talks with producer Emanuele Berry about the man who tried to find one of history’s -- and literature’s -- most storied cities. (8 minutes)

Act Two

Next of Kindle

After his mother passes, a man unearths her book collection… and is surprised. (6 1/2 minutes)

Song:

“Buried Bones” by The Rough Shapes
Act Four

Revision Quest

In her forties, Jill Ciment wrote about the love of her life. Twenty years later, she’s writing something new about the exact same thing. (15 minutes)

Song:

“Diggin Up Bones” by Tony Jackson

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all
419
Nov. 12, 2010

Petty Tyrant

The rise and fall of a school maintenance man in Schenectady, New York who terrorized his staff and got away with it for decades.

Share

Share