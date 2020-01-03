Gardens of Branching Paths

Stories of other universes that are just like our own, but with one small difference.
Prologue
Host Ira Glass talks with David Kestenbaum about a phone app that can create alternate universes with the press of a button. (8 minutes)
Dreams From My Father
Writer Etgar Keret tells a story about his father, who was constantly imagining parallel universes. In a way, they saved him. (12 minutes)
Sorry/Not Sorry
David Kestenbaum finds out about a speech that, in another world, President Clinton gave on August 17, 1998. (13 minutes)
Sklar-Crossed Brothers
Being an identical twin is kind of like having a parallel world right on top of ours, one in which there is another version of you running around. Dana Chivvis has the story of the Sklar twins, and a 48-year-old mystery. (19 minutes)
If I Lived Here, I’d Be Home Now
By
Diane Wu has the story of someone who tries to visit one of the other worlds in which she almost lived. (9 minutes)