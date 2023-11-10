815
November 17, 2023

How I Learned to Shave

Things our dads taught us, whether they intended to or not.

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Ira talks about the time his dad taught him to shave, and how unusual that was. (5 minutes)

By Ira Glass
Act One

Am I My Father's Trapper Keeper Keeper?

When Jackie read the obits for the man who had invented the famous Trapper Keeper notebook, she was very surprised. As far as she knew, the inventor was very much alive. It was her dad. Not the guy in the obit. (15 minutes)

By Phia Bennin

