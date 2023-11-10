How I Learned to Shave

Things our dads taught us, whether they intended to or not.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Am I My Father's Trapper Keeper Keeper?
When Jackie read the obits for the man who had invented the famous Trapper Keeper notebook, she was very surprised. As far as she knew, the inventor was very much alive. It was her dad. Not the guy in the obit. (15 minutes)
Raised By Wolf
A father and son find themselves in a very traditional relationship. Until the end. (21 minutes)
Rick McIntyre told this story in his book The Rise of Wolf 8: Witnessing the Triumph of Yellowstone's Underdog. He's now published four books about the wolves of Yellowstone. The second book in the series is all about 21’s life. It’s called The Reign of Wolf 21: The Saga of Yellowstone's Legendary Druid Pack.
Storycorps, the Post-Apocalypse Edition
Simon Rich reads his short story "History Report," in which a father explains the sex robots of the future. And other things as well. (14 minutes)
Simon Rich's most recent book is New Teeth.