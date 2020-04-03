We leave the normal realm of human error and enter the territory of huge breakdowns.
An updated version of a classic episode, including one of the most popular stories we've ever aired, about a police officer and a squirrel. Plus a story by Mike Birbiglia.
Opening Night
Jack Hitt's Peter Pan story continues. (18 minutes)
Jack is a contributing writer for The New York Times Magazine and Harper’s.
Squirrel Cop
The first day on the job inevitably means mistakes, mishaps, and sometimes, fiascos. A true story, told by a former rookie cop. (13 minutes)
Tragedy Minus Comedy Equals Time
Comedian Mike Birbiglia talks about the time he ruined a cancer charity event by giving the worst performance of his life. Here's a hint: He improvised. About cancer. (10 minutes)
Fiascos as a Force for Good
Journalist Margy Rochlin on her first big assignment to do a celebrity interview: Moon Unit Zappa in 1982. Midway through the interview: fiasco! (7 minutes)