699
April 3, 2020

Fiasco!

We leave the normal realm of human error and enter the territory of huge breakdowns.

Arthur Jones for This American Life

An updated version of a classic episode, including one of the most popular stories we've ever aired, about a police officer and a squirrel. Plus a story by Mike Birbiglia.

Prologue

Jack Hitt tells the story of a small-town production of Peter Pan in which all the usual boundaries between the audience and actors dissolve entirely. (6 minutes)

By

Jack Hitt
Act Two

Squirrel Cop

The first day on the job inevitably means mistakes, mishaps, and sometimes, fiascos. A true story, told by a former rookie cop. (13 minutes)

By

Ira Glass

