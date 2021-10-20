An Invitation to Tea

Scott, who had worked as a guard at Guantanamo Bay, sees that the detainee he had been in charge of all those years ago, Mohamedou Ould Slahi, had finally been released. The two of them talk. Filmmaker John Goetz walks host Ira Glass through the call. (11 minutes)

The conversations in this show were recorded for a documentary, “In Search of Monsters.” If you are interested in distributing the film in the U.S., contact John Goetz at [email protected].