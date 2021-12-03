756
December 10, 2021

But I Did Everything Right

People earnestly doing what they're told, and absolutely not getting what they were promised.

Mojo Wang

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

A teenage girl finds a wallet and has to decide whether to return it. That, and other stories of people trying to do the right thing, and it not working out the way they thought. (5 minutes)

Act One

Damned If You Don't

By

Emma Green

Rebecca Shrader thought she knew what was right when it came to abortion. Then she got pregnant. Reporter Emma Green tells the story. (31 minutes)

Emma Green reported this story in collaboration for The Atlantic and its podcast, The Experiment.

Act Two

Brian and Peg

By

Ira Glass

Brian and Peg disagree over a very important thing. Host Ira Glass tries to figure out who’s right. (11 minutes)

