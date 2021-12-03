But I Did Everything Right

People earnestly doing what they're told, and absolutely not getting what they were promised.
Prologue
Act One
Damned If You Don't
Rebecca Shrader thought she knew what was right when it came to abortion. Then she got pregnant. Reporter Emma Green tells the story. (31 minutes)
Emma Green reported this story in collaboration for The Atlantic and its podcast, The Experiment.
Act Two
Brian and Peg
Brian and Peg disagree over a very important thing. Host Ira Glass tries to figure out who’s right. (11 minutes)
Act Three
Bought the Farm
Senior editor David Kestenbaum helps his kids set up an ant farm. They follow all the instructions, to the letter! But he ends up learning a lesson he’s pretty sure the manufacturer did not intend. (8 minutes)