Ends of the Earth

An exploration of the very upper limits of what you do for someone you love.
-
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Host Ira Glass explains what we’re doing on today’s show. (2 minutes)
Exit Strategy
Amy Bloom tells the story of her husband, Brian, getting Alzheimer's and wanting assisted suicide. Her search to find a way to do that led her to Dignitas, in Switzerland. Hear this intimate and frank account of the experience they go through, excerpted from her book, IN LOVE. (39 minutes)
Audio excerpted courtesy of The Penguin Random House Audio Group from IN LOVE by Amy Bloom, narrated by the author. ©2022 by Amy Bloom (P) 2022 Penguin Random House LLC
Comedy Duo
Comedian Zarna Garg tells jokes onstage about the extreme ways she tries to control her daughter Zoya’s life. Zoya explains, they’re not really jokes. Ira Glass talks to both of them about it. (15 minutes)