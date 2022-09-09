Ends of the Earth

Amy Bloom tells the story of her husband, Brian, getting Alzheimer's and wanting assisted suicide. Her search to find a way to do that led her to Dignitas, in Switzerland. Hear this intimate and frank account of the experience they go through, excerpted from her book, IN LOVE. (39 minutes)

Audio excerpted courtesy of The Penguin Random House Audio Group from IN LOVE by Amy Bloom, narrated by the author. ©2022 by Amy Bloom (P) 2022 Penguin Random House LLC