779
September 16, 2022

Ends of the Earth

An exploration of the very upper limits of what you do for someone you love.

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Host Ira Glass explains what we’re doing on today’s show. (2 minutes)

Act One

Exit Strategy

Amy Bloom tells the story of her husband, Brian, getting Alzheimer's and wanting assisted suicide. Her search to find a way to do that led her to Dignitas, in Switzerland. Hear this intimate and frank account of the experience they go through, excerpted from her book, IN LOVE. (39 minutes)

Audio excerpted courtesy of The Penguin Random House Audio Group from IN LOVE by Amy Bloom, narrated by the author. ©2022 by Amy Bloom (P) 2022 Penguin Random House LLC

By Amy Bloom; Produced by Chana Joffe-Walt, Ira Glass, and Diane Wu

