Mapmaker, Mapmaker, Make Me a Map

Redistricting time comes and the legislature starts to draw up the maps. The Republican super-majority in the Ohio statehouse produces map after map of redrawn districts, and the Ohio Supreme Court keeps knocking them down. State senate president, Matt Huffman, who knows the constitutional amendment against gerrymandering as well as anyone, given he helped write it, finds constitutional justification in one of the previously rejected maps. Democrats are heartbroken and rueful, and everyone’s very American response to the whole thing is to pour money into judicial races. (38 minutes)