Mapmaker, Mapmaker, Make Me a Map

Not long ago, Republicans in Ohio passed a constitutional amendment to end gerrymandering in the state. And then a funny thing happened. The same Ohio Republicans drew electoral maps that violated their own constitutional amendment. They’ll be using them in this week’s midterm elections. We try to understand how that could happen.
-
Download Control-click (or right-click) Tap and hold to download
- Share a clip
- Transcript
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Ira Glass brings us back to the moment of celebration when the anti-gerrymandering constitutional amendment was passed in Ohio. And then walks us through how the subsequent maps were struck down over and over by the Ohio State Supreme Court for gerrymandering. He promises to explain how Ohioans ended up with illegally drawn districts anyway, despite all that. (6 minutes)
They made each other a pledge. Unheard of. Absurd.
Anti-gerrymandering activists in Ohio worked for decades to try to get a constitutional amendment on the ballot there. Then young Republican state senator, Matt Huffman, came along and finally made it happen. (12 minutes)
Sunrise Sunset
Redistricting time comes and the legislature starts to draw up the maps. The Republican super-majority in the Ohio statehouse produces map after map of redrawn districts, and the Ohio Supreme Court keeps knocking them down. State senate president, Matt Huffman, who knows the constitutional amendment against gerrymandering as well as anyone, given he helped write it, finds constitutional justification in one of the previously rejected maps. Democrats are heartbroken and rueful, and everyone’s very American response to the whole thing is to pour money into judicial races. (38 minutes)