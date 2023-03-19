794
March 24, 2023

So Close and Yet So Far

People ​so close to each other, ​in ​extremely intimate situations​,​ who are also a million miles apart.

Madison Ketcham

Prologue

Valerie Kipnis tells Ira about riding the subway, shoulder-to-shoulder with someone she knows quite well, pretending she doesn’t see him. (8 minutes)

By Ira Glass and Valerie Kipnis
Act Two

Fire Sale

Comedian Tig Nataro has the story of someone as close as her actual bedside yet who, in another way, is impossibly far away. (9 minutes)

To read more about the kids stuck in the sewer, check out Jake Offenhartz’s story in Gothamist.

Song:

“Close to You” by Potsu

View all
