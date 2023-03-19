So Close and Yet So Far

People so close to each other, in extremely intimate situations, who are also a million miles apart.
-
Prologue
Valerie Kipnis tells Ira about riding the subway, shoulder-to-shoulder with someone she knows quite well, pretending she doesn’t see him. (8 minutes)
By Ira Glass and Valerie Kipnis
Act One
Love and Other Exports
How much can you trust whether somebody who you think is close to you really is close to you? Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr.’s been thinking about that question since a recent visit with some of his childhood friends in Sierra Leone. (37 minutes)
By Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr.; Produced by Alix Spiegel
Act Two
Fire Sale
Comedian Tig Nataro has the story of someone as close as her actual bedside yet who, in another way, is impossibly far away. (9 minutes)
To read more about the kids stuck in the sewer, check out Jake Offenhartz’s story in Gothamist.