821
January 19, 2024

Embrace the Suck

People finding themselves in situations that are worse than they thought and deciding to really go with it.

Alvaro Dominguez

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

A Boston woman takes her dog for a walk and suddenly finds herself in a terrible situation she never anticipated. The strange thing is, it helps her. (9 minutes)

By Ira Glass
Act One

Haley Mary Pass

Two college friends try to stop Donald Trump’s primary season momentum by convincing New Hampshire voters to vote against everything they care about. Producer Zoe Chace follows along. (22 minutes)

By Zoe Chace
Act Two

The Dream Police

When producer Ike Sriskandarajah tries to sleep-train his baby, a neighbor decides to call the police. Fortunately, Ike is able to turn this to his advantage. (9 minutes)

By Ike Sriskandarajah

