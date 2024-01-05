Embrace the Suck

People finding themselves in situations that are worse than they thought and deciding to really go with it.
-
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Act One
Haley Mary Pass
Two college friends try to stop Donald Trump’s primary season momentum by convincing New Hampshire voters to vote against everything they care about. Producer Zoe Chace follows along. (22 minutes)
By Zoe Chace
Act Two
The Dream Police
When producer Ike Sriskandarajah tries to sleep-train his baby, a neighbor decides to call the police. Fortunately, Ike is able to turn this to his advantage. (9 minutes)
Act Three
Notes on Cycling
A story by producer Boen Wang about how to get through a summer of bad days. (9 minutes)
By Boen Wang; Produced by Lilly Sullivan