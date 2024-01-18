The Words to Say It

What it means to have words—and to lose them.
Prologue
Act One
The Speaking Part
The story of a woman from Gaza City who ran out of words. Seventy-two days into the war, Youmna stopped talking. (27 minutes)
We first heard Youmna on Al Jazeera’s podcast The Take.
Act Two
Toska
For years there was a word that Val’s mother did not want to use. Val sets out to figure out why. (22 minutes)
Song:
“Searching for a New Word” ” by Con Brio