843
October 11, 2024

A Little Bit of Power

So much of the fight for the presidency is coming down to battles for small slices of voters who can help throw swing states to one candidate or another. Abbas Alawieh, a leader in the Uncommitted movement, grapples with how to get his voters the thing they want.

A man sits in a in a theater seat in the midst of other people.

Abbas Alawieh, co-founder of the Uncommitted Movement, sits with fellow Michigan delegates at the DNC in Chicago on August 19, 2024. Photo: Nick Oxford for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

When you have some power, but not a lot, how do you wield it when you’re suddenly cast into the spotlight? (4 minutes)

Act One

The Convention

Zoe Chace and Ben Terris follow Abbas Alawieh as he fights to broker a deal at the DNC – a way to potentially satisfy the people who voted “Uncommitted” in the primaries as a protest vote against Biden’s handling of the war in Israel and Gaza. (33 minutes)

By Ben Terris and Zoe Chace
Act Two

Back Home in Michigan

Three weeks after the Democratic National Convention, Abbas speaks at a tense community meeting in Michigan about the Uncommitted organizers’ general election recommendation and hears back from voters on how they feel about the Democratic nominee at this point. (15 minutes)

Song:

“Keep Pushing” by Ryan Scott & “Power Moves” by Silver Skylarks (radio only)

