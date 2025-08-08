865
August 22, 2025

The Other Territory

Since October 7th, while the world has focused its attention on Gaza, the Israeli government has tightened the screws on the three million Palestinians in the West Bank in all sorts of dramatic ways. We travel to the West Bank to see these changes in person.

A black and white photo of sheep grazing in a grassy field in the West Bank.

Sakir Khader / Magnum Photos

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words.

Prologue

Ira commutes with Hamed, who has to navigate a constantly changing series of checkpoints and roadblocks to get to work every day. (13 minutes)

By Ira Glass
Act One

Ali and the Duster

Settler violence has worsened significantly in the West Bank since October 7, 2023. Yael Even-Or travels to a tiny village called Tuba, surrounded by Israeli settlements, to meet the 27-year-old resident trying to protect it. (26 minutes)

By Yael Even Or; Produced by Dana Chivvis
Act Two

What Happened to Walid

After October 7th, Israeli Minister of Security Itamar Ben-Gvir increased restrictions on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli security prisons. Prisoners started dying. Dana Chivvis looks into one of those deaths. (25 minutes)

By Dana Chivvis; Produced by Yael Even Or

Song:

“One Fine Day” by David Byrne 

