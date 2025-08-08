The Other Territory

Since October 7th, while the world has focused its attention on Gaza, the Israeli government has tightened the screws on the three million Palestinians in the West Bank in all sorts of dramatic ways. We travel to the West Bank to see these changes in person.
-
Download Control-click (or right-click) Tap and hold to download
- Subscribe on Spotify Subscribe in Apple Podcasts Subscribe
- Transcript
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Ali and the Duster
Settler violence has worsened significantly in the West Bank since October 7, 2023. Yael Even-Or travels to a tiny village called Tuba, surrounded by Israeli settlements, to meet the 27-year-old resident trying to protect it. (26 minutes)
Snapshots (podcast only)
Two quick snapshots of life in the West Bank since October 7th. (6 minutes)
What Happened to Walid
After October 7th, Israeli Minister of Security Itamar Ben-Gvir increased restrictions on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli security prisons. Prisoners started dying. Dana Chivvis looks into one of those deaths. (25 minutes)