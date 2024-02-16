Family Meeting

Your mother and I have something we want to talk with you about.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
A family sits down to discuss one thing. But then the true purpose of the meeting emerges. (9 ½ minutes)
The meeting in this story was recorded by Lexie Harrison-Cripps, who's working on a film project about Bryan LeBaron's activism work.
A Slow Decision Process That’s Mostly But Maybe Not Completely Over.
For one kibbutz-dwelling family in Israel, the decision of where to land after the October 7th attacks goes back and forth… and back… and forth. (28 minutes)
One More Week with Coach McGuire
Ira learns about — and has a few thoughts on — one coach’s striking technique to keep the morale of his high school football team on the up, week after week. (3 ½ minutes)
Sealed With A Diss
An excerpt from “Belles Lettres," a short story by Nafissa Thompson-Spires from her book Heads of the Colored People. It’s performed by actors Erika Alexander and Eisa Davis, with a cameo from our colleague Alvin Melathe. (14 minutes)