824
February 23, 2024

Family Meeting

Your mother and I have something we want to talk with you about.

Illustration of a family in conversation, intertwined with a maze-like white rope. By Anna Parini.

Anna Parini

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

A family sits down to discuss one thing. But then the true purpose of the meeting emerges. (9 ½ minutes)

The meeting in this story was recorded by Lexie Harrison-Cripps, who's working on a film project about Bryan LeBaron's activism work.

By

Ira Glass

One More Week with Coach McGuire

Ira learns about — and has a few thoughts on — one coach’s striking technique to keep the morale of his high school football team on the up, week after week. (3 ½ minutes)

550
Mar. 13, 2015

Three Miles

What happens when of a group of public school students in the Bronx goes to visit an elite private school three miles away.

