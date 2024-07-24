Swim Towards the Shark

In a crisis, when all logic suggests that you get away from the dangerous thing, how will you respond?
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
If I Only Had My Brain
Sarah Polley has always been reluctant to jump into challenging situations. Then something happened that changed all of that – something that also made her think her teeth were going to fall out. (19 minutes)
Am I Doing It Alt-Right, You Guys?
Comedian Josh Johnson tells the story of a “trad wife” who stepped into an incendiary situation. And even as the flames consumed her, she kept stepping. (7 minutes)
Mom Thinks He Doth Protest Too Much
This summer, thousands of young people have taken to the streets in Nairobi to protest the Kenyan government. But behind those protestors are thousands of worried parents. Reporter Kimu Elolia talks to a woman whose son keeps lying to her. (17 minutes)