837
August 9, 2024

Swim Towards the Shark

In a crisis, when all logic suggests that you get away from the dangerous thing, how will you respond?

An illustration of people in the ocean swimming away from a shark, except for one person.

Karlotta Freier

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Ira talks to two members of a recreational swimming club who intentionally swam straight toward a shark that had just bitten their friend. (9 minutes)

By Ira Glass
Act One

If I Only Had My Brain

Sarah Polley has always been reluctant to jump into challenging situations. Then something happened that changed all of that – something that also made her think her teeth were going to fall out. (19 minutes)

By Sean Cole
Act Three

Mom Thinks He Doth Protest Too Much

This summer, thousands of young people have taken to the streets in Nairobi to protest the Kenyan government. But behind those protestors are thousands of worried parents. Reporter Kimu Elolia talks to a woman whose son keeps lying to her. (17 minutes)

By Kimu Elolia; Produced by Emmanuel Dzotsi

Song:

“The Shark Fighter” by The Aquabats!

