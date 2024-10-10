This Is the Case of Henry Dee

Thirteen parole board members decide whether or not one man should be released from prison.
-
- Transcript
Prologue
Henry Dee has been locked up for most of his life, nearly 50 years. Now, he’s up for parole. Reporter Ben Austen tells the story. (19 minutes)
Part 1
The parole board members puzzle through the pros and cons of releasing Henry Dee from prison and cast their votes. (26 minutes)
Part 2
Reporter Ben Austen continues the story. (8 minutes)
Song:
“Parole Song” by Slaughter Beach, Dog