844
October 18, 2024

This Is the Case of Henry Dee

Thirteen parole board members decide whether or not one man should be released from prison.

Courtesy Andre Ruddock

Prologue

Henry Dee has been locked up for most of his life, nearly 50 years. Now, he’s up for parole. Reporter Ben Austen tells the story. (19 minutes)

Part 1

The parole board members puzzle through the pros and cons of releasing Henry Dee from prison and cast their votes. (26 minutes)

Part 2

Reporter Ben Austen continues the story. (8 minutes)

Song:

“Parole Song” by Slaughter Beach, Dog

