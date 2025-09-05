College Disorientation

Things are different on college campuses this year. We see inside the drama, with students and staff.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
We go to orientation at Arizona State University and meet international students who are trying to make friends. (6 minutes)
Act One
My Black President
The president of the Black Student Union at the University of Utah fights to keep the B in BSU. (30 minutes)
Act Two
The Art of the Deal
A definition of antisemitism, canceled classes, and angry professors at Columbia University. (16 minutes)