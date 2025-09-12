868
September 19, 2025

The Hand That Rocks The Gavel

A group of immigration judges, who almost never speak to the press, describes the dismantling of our immigration court system from the inside.

Jane Rosenberg

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Zoe Chace gives an eyewitness account of what has been happening at 26 Federal Plaza, an immigration courthouse in New York City. (5 minutes)

By Ira Glass and Zoe Chace
Act One

The judges walk us through how different their jobs have become in just the past few months, because of sweeping policy changes by Trump’s Department of Justice. (26 minutes)

By Nadia Reiman
Act Two

It gets extremely personal for the judges. Also, the story of one person who got pushed through the new immigration court system this summer. (23 minutes)

By Nadia Reiman

Song:

“Yo No Abandono” by Rescate

