The Hand That Rocks The Gavel

A group of immigration judges, who almost never speak to the press, describes the dismantling of our immigration court system from the inside.
-
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Act One
The judges walk us through how different their jobs have become in just the past few months, because of sweeping policy changes by Trump’s Department of Justice. (26 minutes)
By Nadia Reiman
Act Two
It gets extremely personal for the judges. Also, the story of one person who got pushed through the new immigration court system this summer. (23 minutes)
By Nadia Reiman
Song:
“Yo No Abandono” by Rescate