I Hate Mysteries

What’s in the box? What’s in the $%&ing box?!?
Prologue
A class of second graders is handed a sealed box with a mystery object inside. They are supposed to guess what it is, but the lesson goes off the rails. (8 minutes)
The Masta Blasta Digging Up Mt. Shasta, That Hole is Deep Cuz It Hasta (Be)
A man is hired along with a crew to dig a mysterious hole on the slopes of Mt. Shasta. The hole goes sixty feet down. But what are they looking for? (24 minutes)
All That Glitters
A sparkly mystery. One woman hopes the military-industrial complex is involved. (4 minutes)
Glitter X won’t tell which industry buys the most glitter. The podcast Endless Thread got to the bottom of it back in 2019.
Who Are the People in Your Neighborhood?
What happens when the full force of the federal government arrives on your block? (14 minutes)