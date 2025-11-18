875
November 21, 2025

I Hate Mysteries

What’s in the box? What’s in the $%&ing box?!?

Peter Ryan

Prologue

A class of second graders is handed a sealed box with a mystery object inside. They are supposed to guess what it is, but the lesson goes off the rails. (8 minutes)

By Ike Sriskandarajah

