876
December 5, 2025

Bigger Than Me

When history comes knocking, you have to figure out what to do.

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, pictured center, in stripes.

The archives of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti​, University of Ibadan.

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Brittany’s job is to answer anonymous calls and texts from people in the military. This year, she’s gotten more than usual–most of them are wondering about what to do with orders they’ve been given. Or orders they’re afraid they’ll get someday in the future. (9 minutes)

By Ira Glass
Act One

Mother Knows Best

Jad Abumrad tells the story of the "ideological genealogy” of Fela Kuti’s anti-colonial politics–his mother. In late 1940s Nigeria, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti found herself at the center of a big, historical moment: an uprising led by thousands of women selling goods in Nigeria’s markets. Jad goes searching for who she really was, and how she became the person who galvanized a movement when history demanded it of her. (45 minutes)

Jad’s podcast series Fela Kuti: Fear No Man is a production of Audible and Higher Ground, in conjunction with Talkhouse and Western Sound.

By Jad Abumrad

Song:

“Unknown Soldier” by Fela Kuti

