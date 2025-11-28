Bigger Than Me

Jad Abumrad tells the story of the "ideological genealogy” of Fela Kuti’s anti-colonial politics–his mother. In late 1940s Nigeria, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti found herself at the center of a big, historical moment: an uprising led by thousands of women selling goods in Nigeria’s markets. Jad goes searching for who she really was, and how she became the person who galvanized a movement when history demanded it of her. (45 minutes)



Jad’s podcast series Fela Kuti: Fear No Man is a production of Audible and Higher Ground, in conjunction with Talkhouse and Western Sound.