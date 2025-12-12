877
December 19, 2025

The Making Of 

How one block in Portland, Oregon became a movie-set war zone that lots of people think is a real war zone.

An illustration of three protestors streaming their protest

AJ Dungo

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

What the movie Hearts of Darkness and right-wing influencers have in common. (8 minutes)

Act Two

Inside the Safe House

We meet the so-called leader of Antifa in Portland. (16 minutes)

Song:

“Tubthumping” by Chumbawumba

