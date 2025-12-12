The Making Of 

How one block in Portland, Oregon became a movie-set war zone that lots of people think is a real war zone.
-
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
What the movie Hearts of Darkness and right-wing influencers have in common. (8 minutes)
Act One
Living the American Stream
Producers Zoe Chace and Susanne Gaber follow a bunch of right-wing influencers as they search for Antifa in Portland. (31 minutes)
By Zoe Chace and Suzanne Gaber
Act Two
Inside the Safe House
We meet the so-called leader of Antifa in Portland. (16 minutes)
“Tubthumping” by Chumbawumba