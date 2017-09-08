587: The Perils of Intimacy
May 27, 2016
Stories about mysteries that exist in relationships we thought couldn't possibly surprise us, the strangeness of putting our wants on the line with someone who may not share them at all, and how much we're willing to risk for someone we may never see again.
- Ira talks to Rachel Rosenthal, who spent years trying to figure out who had stolen her identity. She was closing bank account after bank account, getting more and more paranoid, until she realized she knew exactly who the thief was. (5 1/2 minutes)
- Ira’s conversation with Rachel Rosenthal continues. She tells the story of why it took her so long to break up with her boyfriend, even after she figured out that he had stolen from her. We heard about Rachel's story via the podcast Risk!. (9 minutes)
- Producer Neil Drumming conducts an experiment to find out: can two adults, both new in town, become friends, with the right help? (16 minutes)
- Comedian Kyle Mizono, in a live performance, tells about the time she met her hero, spent a week working with him every day, and it went really well. And then, she emailed him. (10 minutes)
- A short story by Lydia Davis about trying to calculate the cost of a love affair. The story is read by actor Matt Malloy. “Break It Down” by Lydia Davis from BREAK IT DOWN, published by Farrar, Straus, and Giroux, © 1986 by Lydia Davis. All rights reserved. (12 minutes)