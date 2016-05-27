587
May 27, 2016

The Perils of Intimacy

Mysteries that exist in relationships we thought couldn't possibly surprise us.

Gem Atkinson

Prologue

Prologue

Ira talks to Rachel Rosenthal, who spent years trying to figure out who had stolen her identity. She was closing bank account after bank account, getting more and more paranoid, until she realized she knew exactly who the thief was. (5 minutes)

By

Ira Glass
Act Two

Why Can’t We Be Friends?

Producer Neil Drumming conducts an experiment to find out: can two adults, both new in town, become friends, with the right help? (16 minutes)

By

Neil Drumming

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all

Share

Subscribe

Share

Subscribe to the podcast Subscribe to the podcast Subscribe to the podcast