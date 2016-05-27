The Perils of Intimacy

Mysteries that exist in relationships we thought couldn't possibly surprise us.
- Transcript
Prologue
Ira talks to Rachel Rosenthal, who spent years trying to figure out who had stolen her identity. She was closing bank account after bank account, getting more and more paranoid, until she realized she knew exactly who the thief was. (5 minutes)
Rachel’s Getting Harried
Ira’s conversation with Rachel Rosenthal continues. She tells the story of why it took her so long to break up with her boyfriend, even after she figured out that he had stolen from her. We heard about Rachel's story via the podcast Risk! (9 minutes)
Why Can’t We Be Friends?
Hero Today, Gone Tomorrow
Comedian Kyle Mizono, in a live performance, tells about the time she met her hero, spent a week working with him every day, and it went really well. And then, she emailed him. (10 minutes)
Break It Down
A short story by Lydia Davis about trying to calculate the cost of a love affair. The story is read by actor Matt Malloy. (12 minutes)
Lydia’s new book of collected essays is called Essays One.