May 18, 2012

Invisible Made Visible

The radio version of an episode we did live on stage and beamed to movie theaters. David Sedaris, Tig Notaro, Ryan Knighton, and the late David Rakoff in his final performance on the show. The other half of this two-hour show was visual, including dancers, animation, and more. You can watch it on YouTube.

Prologue

Ira interviews Ryan Knighton, a blind guy who had a very peculiar experience with a hotel room telephone. (7 minutes)

Act Three

Stiff as a Board, Light as a Feather

David Rakoff tells this story, about the invisible processes that can happen inside our bodies and the visible effects they eventually have. (15 minutes)

David died three months after this performance, in August 2012. We dedicated an episode to him, collecting stories he told on the show over the years. David finished a final book - a novel, written in rhyme - called Love, Dishonor, Marry, Die, Cherish, Perish. It will be published in July.

