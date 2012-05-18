Invisible Made Visible

The radio version of an episode we did live on stage and beamed to movie theaters. David Sedaris, Tig Notaro, Ryan Knighton, and the late David Rakoff in his final performance on the show. The other half of this two-hour show was visual, including dancers, animation, and more. You can watch it on YouTube.
-
Transcript
Prologue
Ira interviews Ryan Knighton, a blind guy who had a very peculiar experience with a hotel room telephone. (7 minutes)
Does a Bear Hit in the Woods?
Ryan Knighton tells a story about trying to get his daughter to understand his blindness. (7 minutes)
Ryan is the author of the memoir Cockeyed.
Groundhog Dayne
Famous people are supposed to be somewhere else, invisible to us. Comedian Tig Notaro tells this story about repeatedly running into Taylor Dayne, who was a pop star in the late 80s and early 90s. At the end of the story, we have a little surprise for Tig. (16 minutes)
Tig Notaro stars in the Amazon show One Mississippi.
Stiff as a Board, Light as a Feather
David Rakoff tells this story, about the invisible processes that can happen inside our bodies and the visible effects they eventually have. (15 minutes)
David died three months after this performance, in August 2012. We dedicated an episode to him, collecting stories he told on the show over the years. David finished a final book - a novel, written in rhyme - called Love, Dishonor, Marry, Die, Cherish, Perish. It will be published in July.
Turn Around Bright Eyes
Ira Glass's sister once met David Sedaris, and commented that he was much nicer than she thought he would be, given his writing. David replied, "I'm not nice, just two-faced." In this story, David shares the thoughts running through his head as he attempts to buy a cup of coffee. (8 minutes)
David's most recent book is Let's Explore Diabetes With Owls.