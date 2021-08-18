746
September 3, 2021

This Is Just Some Songs

We made you a mixtape. Don't make a big deal out of it or anything.

Matt Chase

Prologue

By

Sean Cole

Sean Cole guest hosts. A mix tape’s not-so-hidden message gets lost to the machine. (10 minutes)

Track Three

The End of the Road

By

Chana Joffe-Walt

Producer Chana Joffe-Walt really loves the slideshows that schools display at end-of-the-year parent assemblies. A lot. But one in particular wasn’t doing it for her. (12 minutes)

Track Four

What’s the Frequency, Kenneth?

By

Sean Cole

A lot of music discovery happens when we are kids. Ken Elgin discovered a lot of music when he was way older, and became low-key famous for what he had to say about it. (19 minutes)

Track Five

I Talk in Tunes

We had a song made just for you.

Song:

“I Talk in Tunes” by Chandler Travis

