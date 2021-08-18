This Is Just Some Songs

We made you a mixtape. Don't make a big deal out of it or anything.
-
Just Be Good to Me
As a kid, Nichole Perkins always liked a very specific type of song. But as an adult, those songs took on a more practical use: a roadmap to navigating love in unexpected places. (12 minutes)
This story was based on a chapter of Nichole’s memoir, Sometimes I Trip on How Happy We Could Be.
Music is Easy
Sean Cole plays a minute of a tune he’s had stuck in his head. Happily. It’s a song about unburdening yourself through music. (2 minutes)
The End of the Road
Producer Chana Joffe-Walt really loves the slideshows that schools display at end-of-the-year parent assemblies. A lot. But one in particular wasn’t doing it for her. (12 minutes)
What’s the Frequency, Kenneth?
A lot of music discovery happens when we are kids. Ken Elgin discovered a lot of music when he was way older, and became low-key famous for what he had to say about it. (19 minutes)
I Talk in Tunes
We had a song made just for you.