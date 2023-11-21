816
November 24, 2023

Poultry Slam

During the highest turkey consumption period of the year, we bring you a This American Life tradition: stories of turkeys, chickens, geese, ducks, fowl of all kinds—real and imagined—and their mysterious hold over us.

Portrait of a chicken, brown with white spots, with its wings extended.

Tamara Staples

Prologue

Prologue

Ira Glass talks with Scharlette Holdman, who works with defense teams on high profile death row cases, and who has not talked to a reporter in more than 25 years. Why did she suddenly end the moratorium on press? Because her story is about something important: namely, a beautiful chicken. (2 minutes)

Act One

Witness for the Barbecue-tion

Scharlette Holdman's story continues, in which she and the rest of a legal defense team try to save a man on death row by finding a star witness — a chicken with a specific skill. (10 minutes)

Song:

“A Chicken Ain’t Nothing but a Bird” by Nellie Lutcher (radio only)
Act Two

Chicken Diva

Yet another testimony to the power chickens have over our hearts and minds.  Jack Hitt reports on an opera about Chicken Little.  It's performed with dressed-up styrofoam balls, it's sung in Italian and, no kidding, able to make grown men cry. (14 minutes)

The official website for the opera "Love's Fowl" by Susan Vitucci and Henry Krieger is pulcina.org.

Act Four

Winged Migration

Kathie Russo's husband was Spalding Gray,  who was best known for delivering monologues onstage—like "Monster in a Box," and "Swimming to Cambodia." On January 10, 2004, he went missing. Witnesses said they saw him on the Staten Island Ferry that night. Two months later, his body was pulled out of the East River. Kathie tells the story of the night he disappeared, and about how, in the weeks following, she and each of their three children were visited by a bird, who seemed to be delivering a message to them. (9 minutes)

Song:

“Know Your Chicken” by Cibo Matto (radio only) & “Little Birdie” by Ralph Stanley (radio & podcast)

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all
513
Dec. 13, 2013

129 Cars

One car dealership tries to make its monthly quota: 129 cars. It is way more chaotic than we expected.

Share

Share