817
December 1, 2023

The Cavalry Is Not Coming

When you realize that help is not on the way, what do you do next?

Juan Bernabeu

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Saddam Sayyaleh’s job right now is trying to get trucks filled with aid into Gaza and he knows it’s nowhere close to what’s actually needed. (10 minutes)

By Ira Glass; Produced by Miki Meek
Act One

Serious as a Heart Attack

Tim Reeves runs a hospital in rural Pennsylvania, and he’s trying to do something that is so hard to do and that he knows is completely up to him. (11 minutes)

By Nancy Updike
Act Two

Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor, Your Huddled Masses...Or Don't

One of our producers, Nadia Reiman, talked to officials who work in the asylum and refugee branches at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. They gave her a window into the immigration system under President Biden that you don’t usually get. (32 minutes)

By Nadia Reiman

Song:

“Help Us All” by The Sheepdogs

