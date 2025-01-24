853
January 31, 2025

Groundhog Day

People stuck in a loop, trying to find their way out.

A groundhog eats a carrot

Jeff Permar

Prologue

Host Ira Glass talks to B.A. Parker about her birthday tradition. (6 minutes)

By Ira Glass
Act Three

Raiders of the Lost Chard

Editor David Kestenbaum speaks with Jeff Permar, who is trapped in a Groundhog Day situation — with an actual groundhog! (9 minutes)

See more videos of the groundhog Chunk on Jeff’s YouTube channel.

By David Kestenbaum

Song:

“Groundhogs in my Garden” by Scott Bullock (radio only) 
Act Four

Heart of Parkness

Parking in a big city can be a real pain. Producer Valerie Kipnis speaks with a man who has taken it upon himself to try to mitigate the weekly hassle. (14 minutes)

By Valerie Kipnis

