Will You Still Slug Me Tomorrow?
Producer Aviva DeKornfeld speaks with a father and daughter who have been playing the same game for 25 years. (9 minutes)
I’ll Repeat the Question
Talia Augustidis asks a single question over and over. (5 minutes)
A version of this story originally aired on Short Cuts, a Falling Tree production for BBC Radio 4.
Raiders of the Lost Chard
Editor David Kestenbaum speaks with Jeff Permar, who is trapped in a Groundhog Day situation — with an actual groundhog! (9 minutes)
See more videos of the groundhog Chunk on Jeff’s YouTube channel.
Heart of Parkness
Parking in a big city can be a real pain. Producer Valerie Kipnis speaks with a man who has taken it upon himself to try to mitigate the weekly hassle. (14 minutes)
It's Been a Hard Year's Night, and I've Been Working Like a Hog
Short fiction from Bess Kalb about a groundhog named Susan, who has her own opinions about the holiday named after her species. (7 minutes)
You can find more work from Bess at The Grudge Report on Substack.