The Bear at the End of the Tunnel

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Act One
Everybody Knows, You're Not Supposed to Poke a Sleeping Bear
The story of Wes and Jeff venturing into the bear den continues. (11 minutes)
Act 2
The Devil Is in the Details. And There Are So Many Details.
Miki Meek reports on the situation for pregnant women in Idaho under the state’s new, post-Roe abortion laws, which are some of the most restrictive in the country. OB-GYNs say the state is in a crisis. Miki also talks to Idaho legislators who voted for the laws, some of whom now think there should be some changes to the laws. (42 minutes)
