812
October 20, 2023

The Bear at the End of the Tunnel

People who have a good, long time to think about what they’re doing, look hard at what’s ahead of them, and decide to keep moving forward anyway.

Corey Arnold

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Brothers Wes and Jeff spent a winter tagging black bears in Bryce Canyon National Park. One of the bears they needed to tag decided to hibernate at the end of an usually long tunnel. Wes and Jeff try to figure out their next move. (5  minutes)

By Ira Glass
Act 2

The Devil Is in the Details. And There Are So Many Details.

Miki Meek reports on the situation for pregnant women in Idaho under the state’s new, post-Roe abortion laws, which are some of the most restrictive in the country. OB-GYNs say the state is in a crisis. Miki also talks to Idaho legislators who voted for the laws, some of whom now think there should be some changes to the laws. (42 minutes)

You can listen to Miki Meek’s original story about Dr. Amelia Huntsberger here.

By Miki Meek

Song:

“Full Speed Ahead” by Helmut Lotti

